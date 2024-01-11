Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.

Opening Reception for A Community of Artists Exhibition

January 11, 2024 • 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

On Thursday, Jan. 11 from 6 to 7:30 pm, the opening reception of A Community of Artists will cap off an amazing year celebrating the life, art, and influence of Seward Johnson. This exhibition features the work of local artists who have apprenticed and studied at the Johnson Atelier, and is hosted by the Hopewell Valley Arts Council and the Pennington School. The exhibit will be up from January 8 to Feb. 2 at the Silvia Gallery of Art at the Pennington School at 112 W Delaware Avenue, Pennington, NJ Pennington, NJ. For a list of participating artists and more details, please visit www.hvartscouncil.org.

Details

Date:
January 11, 2024
Time:
6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Website:
www.hvartscouncil.org

Venue

Silva Gallery of Art / The Pennington School
112 W Delaware Ave
Pennington, NJ United States
View Venue Website

