On Thursday, Jan. 11 from 6 to 7:30 pm, the opening reception of A Community of Artists will cap off an amazing year celebrating the life, art, and influence of Seward Johnson. This exhibition features the work of local artists who have apprenticed and studied at the Johnson Atelier, and is hosted by the Hopewell Valley Arts Council and the Pennington School. The exhibit will be up from January 8 to Feb. 2 at the Silvia Gallery of Art at the Pennington School at 112 W Delaware Avenue, Pennington, NJ Pennington, NJ. For a list of participating artists and more details, please visit www.hvartscouncil.org.