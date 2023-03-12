A Family Barn Dance for All Ages

Our family-friendly dance features square dances, contra dances, play party games and other traditional American dances; it’s great fun for the whole family, from young children (ages 4 and up) to parents and grandparents and other adult friends. The dances will be led by nationally-known caller John Krumm who charms with his warmth and sense of humor; live music will be provided by the Mixed Age Dance Band. Musicians of all ages and abilities are welcome to join the MAD Band – there is a rehearsal immediately before each family dance from 2:30 – 3:00 pm.

The dance is open to people of all ages; no partner is needed; no experience is needed. We always have a grand time!

Be sure to check the Princeton Country Dancers website for Covid precautions and more info at https://www.princetoncountrydancers.org/family-dance.