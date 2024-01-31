This program hosted by the Mercer County Library System is virtual and will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2 p.m.

Most Americans are unaware of the long history of Muslims in the United States. This presentation covers that history beginning with the substantial and documented presence of Muslims among enslaved Africans in the Americas. It then describes the rediscovery of Islam among African Americans in the 20th century as well as among Latinos and Whites. It also highlights Muslim influences on American culture including in music, cuisine, and architecture, and the successive waves of immigration that brought Muslims to our country beginning in the late nineteenth century. The presentation concludes by highlighting notable Muslim Americans today. Presented by Islamic Network Group of New Jersey. Please visit www.mcl.org to register to receive the link to the program.