Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.

A History of Muslims in America

« All Events

January 31, 2024 • 2:00 pm

This program hosted by the Mercer County Library System is virtual and will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2 p.m.

Most Americans are unaware of the long history of Muslims in the United States. This presentation covers that history beginning with the substantial and documented presence of Muslims among enslaved Africans in the Americas. It then describes the rediscovery of Islam among African Americans in the 20th century as well as among Latinos and Whites. It also highlights Muslim influences on American culture including in music, cuisine, and architecture, and the successive waves of immigration that brought Muslims to our country beginning in the late nineteenth century. The presentation concludes by highlighting notable Muslim Americans today. Presented by Islamic Network Group of New Jersey. Please visit www.mcl.org to register to receive the link to the program.

Details

Date:
January 31, 2024
Time:
2:00 pm
Event Categories:
, , , , ,
Website:
https://mercerme.com/event/a-history-of-muslims-in-america/

Organizer

Mercer County Library System
View Organizer Website

Free home delivery to your inbox

Don’t miss out on updates. Subscribe to get news about

upcoming local events via email.

Subscribe

We promise we won’t send you spam. Unsubscribe at any time.