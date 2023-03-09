A Night at the Theatre for Cancer Patients: Wise Children’s Wuthering Heights

Experience Wise Children’s Wuthering Heights with a refreshing perspective this March – and help cancer patients from your seat.

The Axiom REACH Foundation, in partnership with the McCarter Theatre Center, invites you to a reception and production of Wuthering Heights to benefit cancer patients. Join us on March 9th at the historic McCarter Theatre Center, located on the Princeton University campus. The Center has hosted the New York City Ballet, The Philharmonic, and other top performances over its 93 year history. This month, Emma Rice’s take on Wuthering Heights continues its tour from London here at the McCarter.

All proceeds from your ticket purchase will benefit cancer patients with rent, groceries, utilities, and more.

Refreshments will be served at the event.

Get your tickets at: https://lnkd.in/eZTTptbW

#cancersupport #theatre #broadway #instagood #preformingarts