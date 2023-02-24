Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.

Acting Naturally presents…. Captain Louie, Jr.

February 24 • 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

$12 – $15
Captain Louie Jr!
Show: Friday 2/24 @7:00pm
Tickets:  call 267.798.9165 or stop in at the office

Louie has just moved to a new town and is nervous about making new
friends. Alone in his room, he takes flight in his imagination, back to
his old neighborhood, where he spends Halloween with his colorful crew
of chums. Over the course of trick-or-treating and being introduced to
the new kid in that neighborhood, Louie discovers that making new
friends is nothing to be afraid of.

February 24
7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
$12 – $15
http://www.actingnaturally.com

Acting Naturally Theater
164 N. Flowers Mill
Langhorne, 19047 + Google Map
267-798-9165
View Venue Website

Acting Naturally
267-798-9165
Amy@ActingNaturally.com
View Organizer Website

