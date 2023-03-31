Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.
Acting Naturally presents…. Chicago Teen Edition
March 31 • 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm$12 – $15
Chicago Teen Edition
Shows: Friday 3/31 & 4/1 @7:00pm
For tickets call 267.798.9165 or stop in at the office
In roaring twenties Chicago, chorine Roxie Hart murders a faithless
lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap… until
he finds out he’s been duped and turns on Roxie. Convicted and sent to
death row, Roxie and another “Merry Murderess,” Velma Kelly, vie for the
spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the
“American Dream”: fame, fortune, and acquittal.
