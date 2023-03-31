Acting Naturally presents…. Chicago Teen Edition

In roaring twenties Chicago, chorine Roxie Hart murders a faithless

lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap… until

he finds out he’s been duped and turns on Roxie. Convicted and sent to

death row, Roxie and another “Merry Murderess,” Velma Kelly, vie for the

spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the

“American Dream”: fame, fortune, and acquittal.