January is National Blood Donor Month. Roll up your sweater sleeves and donate this winter! On Monday, January 29, from 12pm – 6pm, Hopewell Library is partnering with New York Blood Center (NYBC), which is one of the largest community-based, non-profit blood collection and distribution organizations in the United States. Please remember to eat and drink, and bring your donor ID card or an ID with your name and photo. Appointments are strongly preferred; walk-ins are welcome if space permits. Donate blood today; save lives tomorrow. Please call 609.737.2610 to make an appointment.