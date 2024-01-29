Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.

Blood Drive at the Mercer County Library Hopewell Branch

« All Events

January 29, 2024 • 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

January is National Blood Donor Month. Roll up your sweater sleeves and donate this winter! On Monday, January 29,  from 12pm – 6pm, Hopewell Library is partnering with New York Blood Center (NYBC), which is one of the largest community-based, non-profit blood collection and distribution organizations in the United States. Please remember to eat and drink, and bring your donor ID card or an ID with your name and photo. Appointments are strongly preferred; walk-ins are welcome if space permits.   Donate blood today; save lives tomorrow. Please call 609.737.2610 to make an appointment.

 

Details

Date:
January 29, 2024
Time:
12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Event Categories:
, , , , ,
Website:
https://www.eventkeeper.com/mars/xpages/xp_newpopevent.cfm?zeeOrg=MCL&EventID=7411958&sw=1440

Venue

Mercer County Library – Hopewell Branch
245 Pennington Titusville Road
Pennington, NJ United States
View Venue Website

Organizer

Mercer County Library – Hopewell Twp. Branch
View Organizer Website

Free home delivery to your inbox

Don’t miss out on updates. Subscribe to get news about

upcoming local events via email.

Subscribe

We promise we won’t send you spam. Unsubscribe at any time.