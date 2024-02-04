Christ Congregation in Princeton is excited to host the Rev. Dr. Kirk Johnson, its pastor since August 2023, who is also an assistant professor of justice studies and medical humanities at Montclair State University, for a book signing and discussion on Race, Medicine and Economics at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 4 in conjunction with Black History Month.

The event is free and open to the public. The church is located at 50 Walnut Lane, with plenty of free parking nearby. A 5 PM Christian worship Service follows the book talk; all are welcome to stay and attend that as well.

The Rev. Dr. Johnson will make presentations about and sign two of his recent books: The Anti-Racism Resource Guide Volume One: Supporting Black Businesses and Economics (Peculiar Capital, 2020) and Medical Stigmata: Race, Medicine, and the Pursuit of Theological Liberation (Palgrave Macmillan, 2018).

Brief descriptions of the books are below:

The Anti-Racism Resource Guide Volume One: Supporting Black Businesses and Economics is the resource guide for Black economic support. It includes comprehensive lists of Black-Owned banks, credit unions, financial services, real estate, construction companies, technology companies, Black business funding, funding for Black women entrepreneurs, supermarkets, farms, game companies, toy companies, personal products, apparel, household goods/décor, cleaning services, racial equity initiatives and much more!

Medical Stigmata: Race, Medicine and the Pursuit of Theological Liberation observes the idea of race as a false representation of the cause of disease. The drug BiDil set a precedent targeting African Americans as its first racial group. This led to ethical questions behind race-based medicine in the context of the treatment of blacks in American medical history. This book examines race-based medicine’s influence on the perception of the Black body, traces the influence of BiDil’s approval on the resurgence of race-based medicine, and assesses the Black church’s response to race-based medicine using Black liberation theology as a means to social justice.

The church’s Co-Moderator, Robert Moore, said “We are thrilled and blessed to have a such an outstanding academic expert on racial justice and superb spiritual leader to help educate us about these critical justice issues at the intersection of race, medicine, and economics. We invite anyone interested to attend this free event.”

For further information, call 609-921-6253. Reporters wanting to interview Rev. Dr. Johnson should email admin@ccprinceton.org to schedule it.