Book Signing with Local Author Priti Tandon

January 18, 2024 • 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Free

Priti Tandon is a local author, an integrative medical practitioner, and a long-term practitioner of yoga and meditation.  She has brought her daily reflections and yoga practice in the form of poetry and painting for all to enjoy and reflect on. Her arts and writings are inspired from teachings of Vedanta and Buddhism.

During the event, there will be a presentation, poetry recitation, discussion of the creative abstract paintings, the process of creation to publishing, question and answers, and book signing. Register for this event at redlibrary.org/events!

Venue

Hopewell Presbyterian Church
80 West Broad Street
Hopewell, 08525
Phone
609.309.5155

