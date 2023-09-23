Cadwalader Heights Historic House and Garden Tour 2023

Trenton’s Cadwalader Heights “Welcome Back to the Neighborhood” 2023 Historic House and Garden Tour is September 23, 2023, noon to 5 p.m. Tour this historic Trenton neighborhood conceived and designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, the landscape designer of New York City’s Central Park. Meet its residents, too.

“Cadwalader Heights: Welcome Back to the Neighborhood” will showcase a sampling of beautiful homes and gardens and their unique stories, from construction to the present day. The Cadwalader Heights neighborhood’s last House Tour was in 2019; our biennial tradition was disrupted by the global pandemic. Now, we are opening our homes once again to visitors, sharing our community and our homes with civic pride and warm welcome.

Tickets are $20/person in advance on the Cadwalader Heights Neighborhood Association website www.cadwaladerheights.com or can be purchased on the day of the tour for $25/person at the registration center at Ellarslie, the Trenton City Museum, located in the heart of Cadwalader Park.

This year, our nonprofit partner, which will receive a portion of the proceeds from the tour, is HomeWorks Trenton, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit operating a free, after-school residential program for marginalized high school girls that provides academic and identity-driven leadership enrichment to supplement public schools and develop community leaders.