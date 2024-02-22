On February 22, We are partnering with Art Against Racism and the African American Parent Support Group of West Windsor–Plainsboro to bring an unforgettable evening of joy, connection, and creativity. We celebrate Black History Month at West Windsor Arts with a traditional and contemporary African and Afro-Caribbean board game collection, including Bid Whist, Spades, and Dominoes. In addition, we invite you to immerse yourself in the powerful art exhibition, “Manifesting Beloved Community.” Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., “Beloved Community” represents a global vision where everyone shares in the wealth of a healed planet.