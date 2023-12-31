Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey. This concert will feature a world premiere by composer John Dickson and Richard Strauss’s Don Juan and then we’ll get the party started with Johann Strauss, Gershwin, and Richard Rogers.



After the concert, join us in the ballroom behind the stage for a champagne reception with more music, meet the maestro, and mingle with our musicians!

Visit https://www.capitalphilharmonic.org/ to get your tickets.