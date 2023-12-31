Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with the Capital Philharmonic

« All Events

December 31 • 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

$25. – $60

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey. This concert will feature a world premiere by composer John Dickson and Richard Strauss’s Don Juan and then we’ll get the party started with Johann Strauss, Gershwin, and Richard Rogers.


After the concert, join us in the ballroom behind the stage for a champagne reception with more music, meet the maestro, and mingle with our musicians! 

Visit https://www.capitalphilharmonic.org/ to get your tickets.

Details

Date:
December 31
Time:
8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Cost:
$25. – $60
Website:
https://www.capitalphilharmonic.org/

Venue

Patriots Theater at the Trenton War Memorial
1 Memorial Drive
Trenton, NJ 08608 United States
Phone
609-558-2292
View Venue Website

Free home delivery to your inbox

Don’t miss out on updates. Subscribe to get news about

upcoming local events via email.

Subscribe

We promise we won’t send you spam. Unsubscribe at any time.