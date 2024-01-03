Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.

Clay Beading and Jewelry Making at the Hopewell Public Library

January 3, 2024 • 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Free

In the first and second class, you will make beads for a necklace and one or two pairs of earrings, as well as a bowl to contain the beads.  The third and fourth class will be devoted to designing and stringing the beads into a necklace, using tiger tail and findings, and making earrings with beads and findings. We look forward to you joining us. Registration is required at redlibrary.org/events. Space is limited, so register early!

Details

Date:
January 3, 2024
Time:
1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
redlibrary.org

Venue

Hopewell Train Station
2 Railroad Place
Hopewell, NJ 08525 United States
Phone
(609) 369-6750
View Venue Website

