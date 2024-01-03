In the first and second class, you will make beads for a necklace and one or two pairs of earrings, as well as a bowl to contain the beads. The third and fourth class will be devoted to designing and stringing the beads into a necklace, using tiger tail and findings, and making earrings with beads and findings. We look forward to you joining us. Registration is required at redlibrary.org/events. Space is limited, so register early!