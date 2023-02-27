Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.
Counter-Engineering: Designing for Liberation
February 27 • 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Dean Chahlm from the University of Texas at El Paso will lead a conversation about the role of engineering in contemporary movements for social and environmental justice. This talk is part of the Keller Center’s Humanistic Design Speaker Series. Register on kellercenter.princeton.edu. Monday, Febr/ 27 at 4:30 p.m. in the Friend Center, Convocation Room at Princeton University.