Counter-Engineering: Designing for Liberation

February 27 • 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm

Dean Chahlm from the University of Texas at El Paso will lead a conversation about the role of engineering in contemporary movements for social and environmental justice. This talk is part of the Keller Center’s Humanistic Design Speaker Series. Register on kellercenter.princeton.edu. Monday, Febr/ 27 at 4:30 p.m. in the Friend Center, Convocation Room at Princeton University.

Details

Date:
February 27
Time:
4:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Event Categories:
,
Website:
https://kellercenter.princeton.edu/events/counter-engineering-designing-liberation

Venue

Friend Center at Princeton University
William Street and Olden Avenue
Princeton, NJ 08542 United States + Google Map
Phone:
609-497-0822
View Venue Website

