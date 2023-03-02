Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.

« All Events

Film Screening: Daughters of the Dust

March 2 • 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Free

The Princeton Garden Theatre and the Princeton University Art Museum will host a free screening of Daughters of the Dust (1991). At the dawn of the twentieth century, a multigenerational family in the Gullah community on the Sea Islands off South Carolina—formerly enslaved peoples from West Africa who adopted many of their ancestors’ Yoruba traditions—struggle to maintain their cultural heritage and folklore while contemplating a migration to the mainland, even further from their roots.

This film is offered in conjunction with the exhibition Cycle of Creativity: Alison Saar and the Toni Morrison Papers, on view next door to the Princeton Garden Theatre at Art@Bainbridge. The gallery will be open until 7 p.m. for attendees to visit the gallery before the film. Reserve free tickets on princetongardentheatre.org. Thursday, March 2 at 7:00 PM at Princeton Garden Theater, 160 Nassau Street.

Details

Date:
March 2
Time:
7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Categories:
, ,
Website:
https://www.princetongardentheatre.org/films/daughters-of-the-dust.php

Venue

Garden Theatre
160 Nassau Street
Princeton, NJ United States + Google Map
Phone:
609 683-4656

Free home delivery to your inbox

Don’t miss out on updates. Subscribe to get news about

upcoming local events via email.

Subscribe

We promise we won’t send you spam. Unsubscribe at any time.