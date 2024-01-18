Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.

Financial Wellness for the New Year

January 18, 2024 • 6:00 pm

This program hosted by the Mercer County Library System is virtual and will take place on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m.

Emanuel Mahand, investment and financial advisor, discusses an array of financial situations and talks about key tools, such as budgeting and debt management.  He will also share strategies for attendees to use to protect their assets, prepare for retirement, and create a financial legacy for their loved ones. Please visit www.mcl.org to register to receive the link to the program.

Date:
January 18, 2024
6:00 pm
Mercer County Library System
