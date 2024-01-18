This program hosted by the Mercer County Library System is virtual and will take place on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m.

Emanuel Mahand, investment and financial advisor, discusses an array of financial situations and talks about key tools, such as budgeting and debt management. He will also share strategies for attendees to use to protect their assets, prepare for retirement, and create a financial legacy for their loved ones. Please visit www.mcl.org to register to receive the link to the program.