Free Dr. Seuss Virtual Storytime LIVE!
March 2 • 7:00 pm - 8:00 pmFREE
Join Preschool Readers on Thursday, March 2nd at 7:00 pm as we host Free Virtual Storytime LIVE to celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday!
Learn more and register to reserve your spot at preschoolreaders.com.
Who: Children of all ages
What: Free Virtual Storytime
Where: LIVE Online (Zoom)
When: Thursday, March 2nd at 7:00 pm
Why: To build community and inspire a love of reading while celebrating Dr. Seuss’s birthday!
How: Hosted by Preschool Readers
