Free Dr. Seuss Virtual Storytime LIVE!

March 2 • 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

FREE

Join Preschool Readers on Thursday, March 2nd at 7:00 pm as we host Free Virtual Storytime LIVE to celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday! 

 

Learn more and register to reserve your spot at preschoolreaders.com.

 

Who: Children of all ages

What: Free Virtual Storytime

Where: LIVE Online (Zoom)

When: Thursday, March 2nd at 7:00 pm

Why: To build community and inspire a love of reading while celebrating Dr. Seuss’s birthday!

How: Hosted by Preschool Readers

Learn more and register to reserve your spot at preschoolreaders.com.

Details

Date:
March 2
Time:
7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Cost:
FREE
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
www.preschoolreaders.com

Venue

Online

Organizer

Preschool Readers
Phone:
7622337323
Email:
info@preschoolreaders.com
View Organizer Website

