Free Sensory-Friendly Reptile Show

March 16 • 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Free

Embark on a Journey into the Reptile Kingdom!

Bierman Autism Centers – Princeton to you to join us for a one-of-a-kind free reptile showcase!

Interact with an array of scaly creatures, including lizards, turtles, and snakes, and learn about their remarkable world. Savor a light refreshment while taking in the sounds and sights of these captivating animals.

Join us on Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 5 – 6 pm, at 746 Alexander Rd, Princeton, NJ 08540, for an adventure for the whole family.

RSVP today to take your journey into the fantastic world of reptiles!

Can’t make it but still want to learn more about Bierman? Call us at (800) 931-8113, and we’ll be happy to share more information.

Details

Date:
March 16
Time:
5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Categories:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://fb.me/e/2lBL7oOwD

Venue

Bierman Autism Centers – Princeton
746 Alexander Rd
Princeton, 08540 + Google Map
Phone:
(609) 944-8431
View Venue Website

Organizer

Bierman Autism Centers
Phone:
(800) 931-8113
Email:
marketing@biermanautism.com
View Organizer Website

