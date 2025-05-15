FREE Toddler Music Together Class & Toddler Program Open House
May 15 • 9:00 amFree
Are you exploring school options for your Toddler? We’d love to invite you to experience what sets our school apart! Join us for a free Music Together class — a joyful, hands-on way to connect with your child and get a glimpse into our Toddler Program. This Music & Montessori Morning at Princeton Montessori School will include:
- Free Music Together Class
- Toddler Program Tour
- Toddler Classroom Observations (Ages 18 months – 3 years)