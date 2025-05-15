Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy.

FREE Toddler Music Together Class & Toddler Program Open House

May 15 • 9:00 am

Free
©2025TamaraGillonPhotography PMS Spring Portrait 78 scaled

Are you exploring school options for your Toddler? We’d love to invite you to experience what sets our school apart! Join us for a free Music Together class — a joyful, hands-on way to connect with your child and get a glimpse into our Toddler Program. This Music & Montessori Morning at Princeton Montessori School will include:

  • Free Music Together Class
  • Toddler Program Tour
  • Toddler Classroom Observations (Ages 18 months – 3 years)

Details

Date:
May 15
Time:
9:00 am - 10:30 am
Cost:
Free
Website:
https://pmonts.wufoo.com/forms/z8p4y4212bxm8t/

Venue

Princeton Montessori School
487 Cherry Valley Rd
Princeton, 08540 + Google Map
View Venue Website