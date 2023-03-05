Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.

Event Series Event Series: Frog in the Well, an Exhibition by Yoko Urban

« All Events

Frog in the Well, an Exhibition by Yoko Urban

March 5 • 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

An exhibition of recent work by Princeton University senior Yoko Urano. “The frog in the well knows nothing of the ocean” points to those who think they know everything, when really, they know very little. Frog in the Well is a show about finding joy in the unknown and the unknowable, through 3D prints, video, and more. On display through March 10 daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Lucas Gallery at 185 Nassau Street.

Details

Date:
March 5
Time:
10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Series:
Frog in the Well, an Exhibition by Yoko Urban
Event Categories:
,

Venue

Lucas Gallery at the Lewis Center for the Arts
185 Nassau Street
Princeton, NJ United States + Google Map

Free home delivery to your inbox

Don’t miss out on updates. Subscribe to get news about

upcoming local events via email.

Subscribe

We promise we won’t send you spam. Unsubscribe at any time.