Frog in the Well, an Exhibition by Yoko Urban

An exhibition of recent work by Princeton University senior Yoko Urano. “The frog in the well knows nothing of the ocean” points to those who think they know everything, when really, they know very little. Frog in the Well is a show about finding joy in the unknown and the unknowable, through 3D prints, video, and more. On display through March 10 daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Lucas Gallery at 185 Nassau Street.