GR8 Works Fundraising Art Show

March 10 • 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Free
Looking for a gr8 time with even better art? Join the West Windsor Arts Council March 10 from 7-9 p.m. for the 2023 GR8 Works fundraising art show reception.
Experience your own GR8 Works every day with the Mix and Match Corner–create an 8×8 gallery in your own home with the assistance of the exhibition committee. Enjoy activities like the Know Your GR8 Works Puzzle Challenge, Create and Share Wall, or our Draw Along. Snacks and refreshments will be available.

March 10
7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Free
https://westwindsorarts.org/event/gr8-works-fundraising-art-show/

West Windsor Arts Center
952 Alexander Road
West Windsor, NJ 08550 United States + Google Map

West Windsor Arts Council
609-716-1931
info@westwindsorarts.org
View Organizer Website

