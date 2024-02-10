Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.

Hopewell Valley Green Team Metal Recycling Event

February 10, 2024 • 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Do you have metal waste items in your house or garage that you are not sure how to get rid of? Our household scrap metal Collection may be just the thing you need! You can bring your metal waste to us at the Hopewell Township Public Works Building on Saturday, February 10, 12:00- 3:00 p.m. and we will make sure it is recycled for you.

Hopewell Valley Green Team and Hopewell Township Metal Recycling Event

Saturday, Feb. 10, noon to 3 p.m.

Location: Hopewell Township Public Works Building

Enter from 203 Washington Crossing-Pennington Road and follow the signs toward the rear of the site.

What can you recycle? The rule of thumb is anything that is at least 60% metal. And nothing with wood or anything that might be considered hazardous such as batteries or propane tanks.

Acceptable Items include:

  • Metal Fencing, Gutters, Aluminum Ladders
  • File Cabinets, Canopy Tent Frames
  • Pots & Pans, Irons
  • Christmas Lights, Household Electrical Cords
  • Bottle Caps, Bent Nails, Rusted Bolts
  • Clean Aluminum Plates & Pans
  • Piping, Solder, Zinc Cuttings
  • Construction Scrap

For last-minute updates, check: HopewellValleyGreenTeam.org
Questions? email: hvgreenteam@gmail.com

Date:

Date:
February 10, 2024
Time:
12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Website:
https://mercerme.com/event/green-team-metal-recycling-event/

Hopewell Twp. Public Works
203 Washington Crossing-Pennington Road
Hopewell, NJ 08525 United States
Hopewell Valley Green Team
