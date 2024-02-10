Hopewell Valley Green Team and Hopewell Township Metal Recycling Event

Saturday, Feb. 10, noon to 3 p.m.

Location: Hopewell Township Public Works Building

Enter from 203 Washington Crossing-Pennington Road and follow the signs toward the rear of the site.

What can you recycle? The rule of thumb is anything that is at least 60% metal. And nothing with wood or anything that might be considered hazardous such as batteries or propane tanks.