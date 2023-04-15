Saturday, April 15 — Princeton Athletic Club presents the lucky 13th annual Institute Woods 6K

10 AM start at Princeton Friends School

Register online at http://woods6k.com

Sign up by March 24 to guarantee T-shirt.

Course is on the maintained trails of the Institute Woods — no traffic, no pavement, wide open and easy to follow.

Chip timed by Split Second Racing.

Sponsor Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy will be on site.

Thank you to Alpha Fit Club for supporting Institute Woods 6K.

We appreciate the continuing contributions of Institute for Advanced Study for allowing the use of their trails and Princeton Friends School and Princeton Friends Meeting for serving as event headquarters.