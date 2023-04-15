Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.

Institute Woods 6K

April 15 • 9:00 am - 11:00 am

Saturday, April 15 — Princeton Athletic Club presents the lucky 13th annual Institute Woods 6K

10 AM start at Princeton Friends School

 

Register online at http://woods6k.com

Sign up by March 24 to guarantee T-shirt.

 

Course is on the maintained trails of the Institute Woods — no traffic, no pavement, wide open and easy to follow.

Chip timed by Split Second Racing.

Sponsor Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy will be on site.

Thank you to Alpha Fit Club for supporting Institute Woods 6K.

 

We appreciate the continuing contributions of Institute for Advanced Study for allowing the use of their trails and Princeton Friends School and Princeton Friends Meeting for serving as event headquarters.

 

Details

Date:
April 15
Time:
9:00 am - 11:00 am
Event Categories:
, ,
Website:
http://woods6k.com

Venue

Princeton Friends School
470 Quaker Road
Princeton, NJ 08540 United States + Google Map

Organizer

Princeton Athletic Club
Email:
info@princetonac.org
View Organizer Website

