Instruments of the Indian Subcontinent

March 9 • 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Free

Thursday, March 9 at 7pm – Talk: Instruments of the Indian Subcontinent – Composer and violinist William Harvey gives a lecture introducing traditional instruments of the Indian Subcontinent. Joined by tabla musician Dibyarka Chatterjee, the two will discuss the history of the tabla, the traditional music of India, and Harvey’s violin concerto, Seven Decisions of GandhiPrinceton Public Library Community Room, 65 Witherspoon St, Princeton, NJ. Free and open to the public; Accommodations or services can be arranged with two weeks’ notice, contact Kitanya at 609-497-0020 or kkhateri@princetonsymphony.org.

