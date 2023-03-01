Kaepernick & America: Documentary and Discussion

Colin Kaepernick ignited a firestorm of controversy when he kneeled during the playing of the national anthem at an NFL football game. His act, in response to the violence that Black Americans were facing at the hands of the police, was a critical moment in the Black Lives Matter moment. Kaepernick was effectively kicked out of the NFL, but today, there may be no one as equally iconic, galvanizing, and divisive. The documentary Kaepernick & America places his acts within the broader lens of American racial politics, has received rave reviews from critics and rapt audiences. After the documentary, there will be a short panel conversation with Princeton faculty and with Tommy Walker, the co-director of the documentary, who also directed the lauded, “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I am.”

Sponsored by the Department of Politics, The Princeton School of Public and International Policy, and The Program in Race, Ethnicity and Identity Politics.

Free and open to the public