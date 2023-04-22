Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.
Laerence Earth Day Stream Cleanup
April 22 • 9:00 am - 11:00 amFree
Make it a green routine, especially on Earth Day. Join volunteers from the community on April 22, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Colonial Lake Park and Drexel Woods for a community stream cleanup. The event is rain or shine. Please bring reusable water bottles and gloves. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Masks are optional. Please do not attend the event if you’re feeling unwell.