Laerence Earth Day Stream Cleanup

April 22 • 9:00 am - 11:00 am

Free

Make it a green routine, especially on Earth Day. Join volunteers from the community on April 22, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Colonial Lake Park and Drexel Woods for a community stream cleanup.  The event is rain or shine. Please bring reusable water bottles and gloves. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Masks are optional. Please do not attend the event if you’re feeling unwell.

Colonial Lake Park
Lake Drive
Lawrence, NJ United States + Google Map

