Lawrence Brownlee, Tenor, and Kevin J. Miller, Piano

March 8 • 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

$25

Princeton University Concerts presents a performance by vocalist Lawrence Brownlee and pianist Kevin J. Miller.

Lawrence Brownlee has been a regular at the Metropolitan Opera, Teatro alla Scala, and the Royal Opera House—and now, back by popular demand, at Princeton University Concerts. His voice—“an instrument of great beauty and expression” (NPR Music)—has been as celebrated for its power on the world’s greatest opera stages as it has been for its leadership within conversations about activism and diversity within classical music. The captivating tenor combines both talents into a new song cycle championing black writers and composers, presenting texts drawn from the Harlem Renaissance set to music by today’s premiere composers including Jasmine Barnes, Carlos Simon, Shawn Okpebholo, and Damien Sneed.

https://concerts.princeton.edu/events/brownlee-miller/

Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall, Princeton University
Princeton University
Princeton, NJ 08544 United States + Google Map
