Come out to Lawrence High School on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 2 to 5 p.m. for a Covid-19 Booster Clinic. Moderna (18+) and Pfizer (12+) is available.

This clinic is free. Walk-ins welcome, no insurance required. Please bring in your vaccination card.

Those under 18 years old must get permission from a parent or guardian to get vaccinated. For more information, contact the Lawrence Health Department at 609-844-7089.