Lawrence Historical Society Annual Meeting: ‘The Most Pivotal Moment in the American Revolution?’

February 26 • 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Free
Map of Maidenhead NJ, now Lawrence.

The Lawrence Historical Society is hosting its annual meeting on Sunday, Feb. 26 at the library. Township resident and historian David Price is speaking about the second battle of Trenton and Lawrence Township’s connection. Come learn about the local history of Lawrence. The event is free. Please register via the link below.

Venue

Lawrence Branch, Mercer County Library
2751 Brunswick Pike
Lawrence, NJ 08648 United States + Google Map

