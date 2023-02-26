Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.
Lawrence Historical Society Annual Meeting: ‘The Most Pivotal Moment in the American Revolution?’
February 26 • 1:00 pm - 3:00 pmFree
The Lawrence Historical Society is hosting its annual meeting on Sunday, Feb. 26 at the library. Township resident and historian David Price is speaking about the second battle of Trenton and Lawrence Township’s connection. Come learn about the local history of Lawrence. The event is free. Please register via the link below.