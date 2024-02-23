Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.
Event Series: Lenten Recital Series
February 23 • 12:15 pm - 1:00 pmFree
Trinity Episcopal Church in Princeton is hosting weekly Friday Afternoon Musical Meditations during the season of Lent. The recitals will take place in the church sanctuary at 12:15 PM, featuring different performers each week. Each recital will be followed by a brief Eucharist service.
Dates:
Feb 23 – Connor Fluharty – Bach Organ and Keyboard Partitas
Mar 1 – The Creative Bach Cello Ensemble
Mar 8 – Dr. Margaret Harper Organ Recital
Mar 15 – Mike Williams and Maggie Bergmark – Solo songs of Britten and Bach
Mar 22 – Convoco Choral Ensemble