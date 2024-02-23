Trinity Episcopal Church in Princeton is hosting weekly Friday Afternoon Musical Meditations during the season of Lent. The recitals will take place in the church sanctuary at 12:15 PM, featuring different performers each week. Each recital will be followed by a brief Eucharist service.

Dates:

Feb 23 – Connor Fluharty – Bach Organ and Keyboard Partitas

Mar 1 – The Creative Bach Cello Ensemble

Mar 8 – Dr. Margaret Harper Organ Recital

Mar 15 – Mike Williams and Maggie Bergmark – Solo songs of Britten and Bach

Mar 22 – Convoco Choral Ensemble