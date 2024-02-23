Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.

Event Series Event Series: Lenten Recital Series

Lenten Recital Series

« All Events

February 23 • 12:15 pm - 1:00 pm

Free

Trinity Episcopal Church in Princeton is hosting weekly Friday Afternoon Musical Meditations during the season of Lent. The recitals will take place in the church sanctuary at 12:15 PM, featuring different performers each week. Each recital will be followed by a brief Eucharist service.

Dates:

Feb 23 – Connor Fluharty – Bach Organ and Keyboard Partitas
Mar 1 – The Creative Bach Cello Ensemble
Mar 8 – Dr. Margaret Harper Organ Recital
Mar 15 – Mike Williams and Maggie Bergmark – Solo songs of Britten and Bach
Mar 22 – Convoco Choral Ensemble

Details

Date:
February 23
Time:
12:15 pm - 1:00 pm
Series:
Lenten Recital Series
Cost:
Free
Event Categories:
,
Event Tags:
,

Organizer

Trinity Church Princeton
View Organizer Website

Venue

Trinity Church Princeton
33 Mercer Street
Princeton, 08540 + Google Map
Phone
609-924-2277
View Venue Website

Free home delivery to your inbox

Don’t miss out on updates. Subscribe to get news about

upcoming local events via email.

Subscribe

We promise we won’t send you spam. Unsubscribe at any time.