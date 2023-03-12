Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.

Maria Montessori’s Pacifism

March 12 • 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Italian educator and physician Maria Montessori (1870–1952) is best known for the teaching method that bears her name. She was also a lifelong pacifist, although historians tend to consider her writings on this topic as secondary to her pedagogy. In this talk, Erica Moretti, assistant professor of Italian at the Fashion Institute of Technology-SUNY, will reframe Montessori’s pacifism as the foundation for her educational activism and unearths the transnational dimension of humanitarianism, emphasizing her vision of the classroom as a gateway to reshaping society. THIS EVENT IS RESCHEDULED from the original date TO MARCH 12, with a later program time of 6 p.m.

Details

Date:
March 12
Time:
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Event Categories:
, , ,
Event Tags:
Website:
www.dorotheashouse.org

Venue

Dorothea’s House
120 John Street
Princeton, NJ 08540 United States + Google Map
View Venue Website

Organizer

Dorothea’s House
Phone:
609-924-9713
Email:
linda@dorotheashouse.org
View Organizer Website

