Maria Montessori’s Pacifism

Italian educator and physician Maria Montessori (1870–1952) is best known for the teaching method that bears her name. She was also a lifelong pacifist, although historians tend to consider her writings on this topic as secondary to her pedagogy. In this talk, Erica Moretti, assistant professor of Italian at the Fashion Institute of Technology-SUNY, will reframe Montessori’s pacifism as the foundation for her educational activism and unearths the transnational dimension of humanitarianism, emphasizing her vision of the classroom as a gateway to reshaping society.