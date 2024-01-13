Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.

MLK, Jr. Day of Service: Greeting Cards for Meals on Wheels

MLK, Jr. Day of Service: Greeting Cards for Meals on Wheels

January 13, 2024 • 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

In the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.’s Day of Service, the Mercer County LIbrary – Hopewell Branch is giving back to the community! Drop in on Saturdays, January 13, 20 and 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and use materials provided to create handmade cards to be sent directly to homebound participants of the Mercer County Meals on Wheels program.

January 13, 2024
10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MLK, Jr. Day of Service: Greeting Cards for Meals on Wheels
https://mercerme.com/event/mlk-jr-day-of-service-greeting-cards-for-meals-on-wheels/2024-01-13/

Mercer County Library – Hopewell Branch
245 Pennington Titusville Road
Pennington, NJ United States
Hopewell Branch Library – MCL
