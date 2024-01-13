In the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.’s Day of Service, the Mercer County LIbrary – Hopewell Branch is giving back to the community! Drop in on Saturdays, January 13, 20 and 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and use materials provided to create handmade cards to be sent directly to homebound participants of the Mercer County Meals on Wheels program.