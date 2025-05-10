Celebrate mom on this special weekend. $2 off tasting flights all weekend for moms. What more wonderful way to treat her than an afternoon of wine tasting and fresh open air in the Terhune Wine Orchard? Enjoy live music all weekend.

The whole family is welcome here at Terhune Orchards. With plenty of seating among our 100 year old apple trees, enjoy a glass of wine or a tasting flight. Light fare available. After wine tasting, visit the barnyard and farm store or take a walk on our farm trail.

Winery hours 12 pm-5 pm. No outside food or pets, please. Groups of 8 or more reservations are required tmount@terhuneorchards.com