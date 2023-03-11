Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.
Music Night 2023 with Super Jack and Guy DeRosa
March 11 • 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm$15 – $20
Get ready to move and groove. Join the West Windsor Arts Council on March 11 from 7 to 9 p.m. for Music Night with Super Jack and Guy DeRosa!
Experience the legendary harmonica player Guy DeRosa and get down with the unique stylings of singer/songwriter/producer Super Jack, with guest appearances from rapper Kaiser Unique and soul singer Záire.
Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door.