Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.

« All Events

Music Night 2023 with Super Jack and Guy DeRosa

March 11 • 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

$15 – $20
Get ready to move and groove. Join the West Windsor Arts Council on March 11 from 7 to 9 p.m. for Music Night with Super Jack and Guy DeRosa!
Experience the legendary harmonica player Guy DeRosa and get down with the unique stylings of singer/songwriter/producer Super Jack, with guest appearances from rapper Kaiser Unique and soul singer Záire.
Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Details

Date:
March 11
Time:
7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Cost:
$15 – $20
Event Categories:
, ,
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://westwindsorarts.org/event/super-jack-and-guy-derosa/

Venue

West Windsor Arts Center
952 Alexander Road
West Windsor, NJ 08550 United States + Google Map

Organizer

West Windsor Arts Council
Phone:
609-716-1931
Email:
info@westwindsorarts.org
View Organizer Website

Free home delivery to your inbox

Don’t miss out on updates. Subscribe to get news about

upcoming local events via email.

Subscribe

We promise we won’t send you spam. Unsubscribe at any time.