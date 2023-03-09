The Program in Latin American Studies (PLAS) at Princeton is sponsoring a special concert by Puerto Rican composer and classical and jazz pianist Alfonso Fuentes Colón, former VISAPUR fellow, on Thursday, March 9, from 7–8:30pm at Richardson Auditorium. Ode to the Fallen Trees is an orchestral piece influenced by the catastrophic aftermath of hurricane María on Puerto Rico that Fuentes started writing during his summer stay at Princeton in 2018. The program will include a version of the Ode for piano and clarinet, with special guest clarinetist Oskar Espina Ruiz, and improvisations of traditional, classical, and popular musical pieces from the Caribbean and Latino traditions.