Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy.

« All Events

Open Classroom Day at Princeton Montessori Middle School

May 19 • 9:00 am

Free
©2024TamaraGillonPhotography PMS 8Grade Class24 194 1 1 scaled

Thinking about an inspiring, personalized, and academically rigorous middle school experience for your elementary or middle school-aged child? Join us for an inside look at our exceptional Middle School program (Grades 6–8), where Montessori foundations meet the globally recognized International Baccalaureate® (IB) Middle Years Programme (MYP). Parents AND children are invited to attend the Open Classroom Day:

  • Step inside active classrooms and see learning in action
  • Meet our passionate educators
  • Learn how our students are empowered to become original thinkers, confident communicators, and compassionate leaders

Details

Date:
May 19
Time:
9:00 am - 10:30 am
Cost:
Free
Website:
https://pmonts.wufoo.com/forms/z1u4eztk06umtql/

Venue

Princeton Montessori School
487 Cherry Valley Rd
Princeton, 08540 + Google Map
View Venue Website