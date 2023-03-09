Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.

« All Events

Panel Discussion — “The Entrepreneur’s Journey: How to Prepare for Fundraising”  

March 9 • 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Free

Hybrid, with in person portion at Princeton Innovation Center BioLabs

Join us for the first of our Entrepreneur’s Journey series of practical discussions and tips. This event will be about the nuts and bolts of what you need to get ready to start raising funds for your startup. You will hear from both the founder and the funder side. Bring your questions. The panelists are from the Life Sciences, but many of the details are applicable to all industries. The event will be followed by a networking reception — all are welcome.

Panelists are:

Mark Esposito, PhD, founder and vice president, KayoThera

Mike Wiley, vice president, Foundation Venture Capital Group

Merika Koday, PhD, principal, Accelerator Life Science Partners

Anne-Marie Maman, executive director, Princeton Entrepreneurship Council, Princeton University

This event is sponsored by the Princeton Entrepreneurship Council, the Foundation Venture Capital Group, and Princeton Innovation Center BioLabs. 

Details

Date:
March 9
Time:
5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Categories:
, , , ,
Website:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-entrepreneurs-journey-how-to-prepare-for-fundraising-tickets-558849332397

Venue

Princeton Innovation Center BioLabs
303 College Road East, Suite A
Princeton, NJ 08540 United States + Google Map
Phone:
6094231540
View Venue Website

Organizer

Princeton Innovation Center BioLabs
Phone:
6094231540
Email:
events@princetonbiolabs.com
View Organizer Website

Free home delivery to your inbox

Don’t miss out on updates. Subscribe to get news about

upcoming local events via email.

Subscribe

We promise we won’t send you spam. Unsubscribe at any time.