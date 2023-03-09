Panel Discussion — “The Entrepreneur’s Journey: How to Prepare for Fundraising”  

Hybrid, with in person portion at Princeton Innovation Center BioLabs

Join us for the first of our Entrepreneur’s Journey series of practical discussions and tips. This event will be about the nuts and bolts of what you need to get ready to start raising funds for your startup. You will hear from both the founder and the funder side. Bring your questions. The panelists are from the Life Sciences, but many of the details are applicable to all industries. The event will be followed by a networking reception — all are welcome.

Panelists are:

• Mark Esposito, PhD, founder and vice president, KayoThera

• Mike Wiley, vice president, Foundation Venture Capital Group

• Merika Koday, PhD, principal, Accelerator Life Science Partners

• Anne-Marie Maman, executive director, Princeton Entrepreneurship Council, Princeton University

This event is sponsored by the Princeton Entrepreneurship Council, the Foundation Venture Capital Group, and Princeton Innovation Center BioLabs.