Panel Discussion: “Use of Academic and Federal Core Research/Lab Facilities in New Jersey” 

March 14 • 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Free

Join us to learn how to access NJ academic, federal and nonprofit core labs to accelerate your R&D through the New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology (CSIT) voucher programs.

The discussion will provide an overview of the CSIT Catalyst R&D Voucher Grant Program, current Voucher projects and other resources from CSIT and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

There will be time for networking and Q&A during the event.

Panelists are:
Vincent A. Smeraglia, Esq., executive director, Rutgers University Biomedical Innovation Cores and executive director, University Core Facilities
Alex Norman, executive director, Princeton Institute of Materials, Princeton University
Irene Wei, PhD, MBA, founding CEO and president, CSR Pharma Group/ChemSun
Nyron Khan, cofounder and CEO, Six Therapeutics Inc.
Frances Keel, program officer, New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology
Mahako Etta, program manager, New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology (moderator)

Details

Date:
March 14
Time:
5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Categories:
Website:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/use-of-academic-and-federal-core-researchlab-facilities-in-new-jersey-tickets-551604623277

Venue

Princeton Innovation Center BioLabs
303 College Road East, Suite A
Princeton, NJ 08540 United States + Google Map
Phone:
6094231540
View Venue Website

Organizer

Princeton Innovation Center BioLabs
Phone:
6094231540
Email:
events@princetonbiolabs.com
View Organizer Website

