Panel Discussion: “Use of Academic and Federal Core Research/Lab Facilities in New Jersey”
March 14 • 5:00 pm - 7:00 pmFree
Join us to learn how to access NJ academic, federal and nonprofit core labs to accelerate your R&D through the New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology (CSIT) voucher programs.
The discussion will provide an overview of the CSIT Catalyst R&D Voucher Grant Program, current Voucher projects and other resources from CSIT and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.
There will be time for networking and Q&A during the event.
Panelists are:
• Vincent A. Smeraglia, Esq., executive director, Rutgers University Biomedical Innovation Cores and executive director, University Core Facilities
• Alex Norman, executive director, Princeton Institute of Materials, Princeton University
• Irene Wei, PhD, MBA, founding CEO and president, CSR Pharma Group/ChemSun
• Nyron Khan, cofounder and CEO, Six Therapeutics Inc.
• Frances Keel, program officer, New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology
• Mahako Etta, program manager, New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology (moderator)