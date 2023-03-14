Panel Discussion: “Use of Academic and Federal Core Research/Lab Facilities in New Jersey” 

Join us to learn how to access NJ academic, federal and nonprofit core labs to accelerate your R&D through the New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology (CSIT) voucher programs.

The discussion will provide an overview of the CSIT Catalyst R&D Voucher Grant Program, current Voucher projects and other resources from CSIT and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

There will be time for networking and Q&A during the event.

Panelists are:

• Vincent A. Smeraglia, Esq., executive director, Rutgers University Biomedical Innovation Cores and executive director, University Core Facilities

• Alex Norman, executive director, Princeton Institute of Materials, Princeton University

• Irene Wei, PhD, MBA, founding CEO and president, CSR Pharma Group/ChemSun

• Nyron Khan, cofounder and CEO, Six Therapeutics Inc.

• Frances Keel, program officer, New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology

• Mahako Etta, program manager, New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology (moderator)