Passover Cooking Demonstration

March 14 • 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Passover Cooking Demonstration

with Susie Fishbein, Author of the Kosher by Design cookbook series

Tuesday, March 14 6:30 pm

Join us for a cooking demonstration and tasting with Susie Fishbein, author of the Kosher by Design cookbook series, as she creates a Passover-themed dinner. Susie’s books will be available for sale and will make great gifts for you or the cooks in your life.

Register by March 6th. Space is limited.

Open to the Community!

Jewish Center Members: $36

Community Participants: $54

For more info, contact The Jewish Center office at (609) 921-0100 or info@thejewishcenter.org

Register online at bit.ly/3WQbRBX or scan the QR code on the flyer

Venue

The Jewish Center of Princeton
435 Nassau St.
Princeton, NJ 08540 Select a Country: + Google Map
Phone:
(609) 921-0100
View Venue Website

Organizer

The Jewish Center

