Peace Sing-A-Long with Solidarity Singers

December 31 • 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Free

Singing led by the Solidarity Singers of the NJ Industrial Union Council, a long-standing group that sings in support of workers, unions, peace and justice. Led by Bennet Zurofsky on the guitar, the group has performed on picket lines, at demonstrations, in coffee houses, and concert halls. Bring your song suggestions to “Stump the Singers.” Free. Candlelight peace vigil and light dinner follow.

Venue

Trenton Friends Meeting House
142 Hanover Street
Trenton, United States + Google Map
