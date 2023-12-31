Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.
Peace Sing-A-Long with Solidarity Singers
December 31 • 4:00 pm - 5:00 pmFree
Singing led by the Solidarity Singers of the NJ Industrial Union Council, a long-standing group that sings in support of workers, unions, peace and justice. Led by Bennet Zurofsky on the guitar, the group has performed on picket lines, at demonstrations, in coffee houses, and concert halls. Bring your song suggestions to “Stump the Singers.” Free. Candlelight peace vigil and light dinner follow.