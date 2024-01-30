You don’t need to be a poet to make book-spine poetry! If you enjoy playing with words, come join local poet Bill Waters and Hopewell Public Library Director Barbara Merry to select books from the library’s shelves and assemble stacks of titles into short poems that intrigue and entertain. A photo station will be set up so you can take pictures of your clever creations. Book spine poetry: no writing required!

Bill Waters is a published writer of short poetry and compressed prose. His work has appeared around the world in print and online journals as well as locally in Hopewell Valley Neighbors magazine and on outdoor signs. In addition, Bill runs the Poetry in Public Places Project, a Facebook group dedicated to showcasing poems that are displayed outdoors to bring moments of insight and entertainment to passersby. Bill and his wife live in Pennington, where their lives are ruled by two cats.

Registration is required at redlibrary.org/events. Space is limited so register early!