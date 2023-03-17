Princeton Folk Music Society presents Rakish – St. Patrick’s Day Concert

The Princeton Folk Music Society celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a March 17 concert by Rakish, a duo comprising violinist Maura Shawn Scanlin and guitarist Conor Hearn. Rakish explores tunes and songs from Irish and American folk traditions. The name “Rakish” is derived from the traditional fiddle tune “Rakish Paddy.” Maura Shawn is a two-time U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion and a winner of the Glenfiddich Fiddle Competition. Conor is well known in the Irish music communities of Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Boston.

This show will also be live-streamed on our YouTube channel – more info and link to the stream at www.princetonfolk.org