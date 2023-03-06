Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.

« All Events

Princeton Photo Workshop: Creative Food Photography

March 6 • 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Successful food images challenge us to use light and composition in some unexpected ways. Using artfully prepared food, we’ll discover how a food photographer sets up the scene to make mouth-watering food images. We’ll experiment with different lenses, lighting and props, explore natural and artificial light to enhance the food’s appeal, lighting a table, food styling and using light modifiers to achieve different styles, as well as lens and gear selections and tips for smartphone food photography. You will leave this workshop with new insights to making better pictures of food.

Details

Date:
March 6
Time:
11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Event Categories:
, ,
Website:
https://princetonphotoworkshop.com/classes/food1

Venue

Anton’s at the Swan
Lambertville, 08530 + Google Map

Organizer

Princeton Photo Workshop
Phone:
609-921-3519
Email:
pdpw100@gmail.com
View Organizer Website

Free home delivery to your inbox

Don’t miss out on updates. Subscribe to get news about

upcoming local events via email.

Subscribe

We promise we won’t send you spam. Unsubscribe at any time.