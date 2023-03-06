Princeton Photo Workshop: Creative Food Photography

Successful food images challenge us to use light and composition in some unexpected ways. Using artfully prepared food, we’ll discover how a food photographer sets up the scene to make mouth-watering food images. We’ll experiment with different lenses, lighting and props, explore natural and artificial light to enhance the food’s appeal, lighting a table, food styling and using light modifiers to achieve different styles, as well as lens and gear selections and tips for smartphone food photography. You will leave this workshop with new insights to making better pictures of food.