Princeton Photo Workshop: ‘Down the Shore’ in Asbury Park
April 29 • 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Designated “the Coolest Place on the Jersey Shore”, Asbury Park “delights in the unexpected.” Founded more than 150 years ago, its present-day scenes of crumbling architecture and legendary locations, the wooden boardwalk, art, and its reputation as the birthplace of Jersey shore music, make Asbury Park a not-to-be-missed destination for photographers. We’ll have opportunities to photograph beach scenes and iconic architecture such as The Stone Pony, Convention Hall, and the Casino, plus in-town street scenes.