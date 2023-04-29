Princeton Photo Workshop: ‘Down the Shore’ in Asbury Park

Designated “the Coolest Place on the Jersey Shore”, Asbury Park “delights in the unexpected.” Founded more than 150 years ago, its present-day scenes of crumbling architecture and legendary locations, the wooden boardwalk, art, and its reputation as the birthplace of Jersey shore music, make Asbury Park a not-to-be-missed destination for photographers. We’ll have opportunities to photograph beach scenes and iconic architecture such as The Stone Pony, Convention Hall, and the Casino, plus in-town street scenes.