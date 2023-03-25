Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.
Princeton Photo Workshop: Fundamentals of Digital Photography 3-Part Course
March 25 • 10:00 am - April 8 • 12:00 pm$199
Saturdays, March 25-April 8, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Saturdays, June 10-June 24, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
This course gives you the skills and training to start taking better pictures with your digital camera.
Part 1: Digital Camera Basics
Fully interactive virtual learning
Part 2: In-Person Learning and Practice, Princeton, NJ*
*Students who are unable to attend this in-person session will receive photography assignments to complete.
Part 3: Composition, Lighting and Photo Review
Fully interactive virtual learning