Princeton Photo Workshop: Fundamentals of Digital Photography 3-Part Course

March 25 • 10:00 am - April 8 • 12:00 pm

$199

Saturdays, March 25-April 8, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Saturdays, June 10-June 24, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

This course gives you the skills and training to start taking better pictures with your digital camera.
Part 1: Digital Camera Basics
Fully interactive virtual learning
Part 2: In-Person Learning and Practice, Princeton, NJ*
*Students who are unable to attend this in-person session will receive photography assignments to complete.
Part 3: Composition, Lighting and Photo Review
Fully interactive virtual learning

March 25 • 10:00 am
April 8 • 12:00 pm
$199
https://princetonphotoworkshop.com/classes/fundamentals

Princeton Photo Workshop
Herrontown Road
Princeton, NJ 08540 United States + Google Map
609-921-3519
View Venue Website

Princeton Photo Workshop
609-921-3519
pdpw100@gmail.com
View Organizer Website

