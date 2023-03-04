Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.
Princeton Photo Workshop: Historic Philadelphia Photography Class
March 4 • 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Explore the rich visual history of Independence National Historic Park with Photo Artist Jenny Lynn. We’ll begin with a discussion of composition, camera settings and using indoor and outdoor light. You will develop your eye and improve your creative technical skills to capture artistic images of the park’s unique gardens, architecture, and monuments, including Carpenter’s Hall, the Portrait Gallery and Independence Hall.