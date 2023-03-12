Add your event to our community calendar. It’s free and easy. Click here to add an event.

Princeton Photo Workshop: New! Portrait Photography Fundamentals

March 12 • 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

$199

Learn to make more interesting portraits. We’ll talk about what to consider when planning a portrait, including the type of portrait and its intended use, from expressive natural portraits to engaging posed portraits, portraits of family and friends or formal headshots, street captures or artistic portraits. We’ll explore how to use light to capture emotion and expression, the relationship of focal length to the prominence of facial features, gear, lens selection, backgrounds, and more. During the class, Thomas will demonstrate how he sets up and works with a portrait subject. You’ll try your hand at individual and group portraits and explore the nuances of light and posing, using natural and studio lighting. You’ll leave with the skills and inspiration to create your own Portrait Portfolio.

Details

Date:
March 12
Time:
10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Cost:
$199
Event Categories:
, ,
Website:
https://princetonphotoworkshop.com/classes/portraits

Venue

The Erdman Center
20 Library Place
Princeton, NJ 08540 United States + Google Map
Phone:
609-921-3519
View Venue Website

Organizer

Princeton Photo Workshop
Phone:
609-921-3519
Email:
pdpw100@gmail.com
View Organizer Website

