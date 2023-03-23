Princeton Photo Workshop: New! The Business of Wedding Photography

Fully interactive virtual learning

Successful wedding photography requires skills in both photojournalism and portraiture, as well as understanding how to address challenges in lighting, scheduling and locations. Award-winning California wedding photographer Troy Miller brings over 25 years of experience to strategies for pricing, marketing and distinguishing yourself from the competition. Troy will share his experience with client relationships, how to handle difficult situations, and how to create meaningful connections with your clients. If you want to become a wedding photographer or expand your existing business, this class will help you take your wedding photography business to the next level.