Wednesday, March 8 at 7pm – PSO BRAVO! Violin Masterclass – Composer and violinist William Harvey coaches young musicians on prepared selections from the violin repertoire, advising them on artistry and performance technique. Wolfensohn Hall, Institute for Advanced Study, Princeton, NJ. Observation of the masterclass is free and open to the public with ticketed reservation; Accommodations or services can be arranged with two weeks’ notice, contact Kitanya at 609-497-0020 or kkhateri@princetonsymphony.org.